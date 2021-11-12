Back in September, Jeannie Mai broke the news that she and Jeezy are expecting. At the time, The Real host revealed that she never expected to become a mother. “It feels surreal,” she said. “I do know that you can never say never, and that love can really change you and I’m so thankful to be on a show that’s really helped me to grow and evolve and to see myself differently than I would have ever imagined seeing myself.”

Now that she’s a few months into her journey, Mai has been speaking candidly about her experience, even dishing about her sex life with Jeezy on her YouTube show, Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai. The 42-year-old shared that in her first trimester, her sex drive suffered, but now, she’s back in action.





“The party is on. It’s back and poppin’. The back is poppin’. Everything is good in that department. I love it,” she told special guest and intimacy expert, Shan Boodram. “One of my favourite positions is actually being on top of J, because then you see your belly, you see his face [and] when he gets to play – like he’s playing with your belly or playing with your breasts,” Mai said.

Boodram was surprised to hear that Jeezy was so hands on with his partner’s baby bump, but the San Jose born star gushed, “I credit him. I didn’t tell him to do this, so him normalizing that the baby’s there … you know how some men might be like, ‘I don’t wanna touch the baby’ or maybe ‘I’m not touching the belly’? But making it all, like, ‘Yo, you gotta be up in the mix in this. This is how you got made!’ I think there’s something really beautiful about that.”

See the full episode from Jeannie Mai’s YouTube series below.

