Congratulations are in order for Jeezy and Jeannie Mai! The happy couple has added to the growing blended family and reportedly welcomed their first child together. Prior to her romance with the rapper, Jeannie made it clear that she wasn't interested in motherhood. Her own traumas she endured as a child helped her come to that conclusion, but after facing her past and exploring new love with Jeezy, she had a change of heart about becoming a parent.

The pair recently showed off their snow-themed, Winter Wonderland baby shower and just a few hours ago, Jeannie shared that she had given birth.

"I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family. Baby Jenkins is here," she wrote in the caption that showed a baby blanket. When she hosted her baby shower, Jeannie Mai penned a message about this new era of her life.

"How am I falling in love again…but this time with someone I've never met? Baby J isn't even here yet- yet bringing together our friends and family in a way only God can do," she wrote at the time. "Thank you, thank you to all our friends who threw this shower of love." Fans are looking forward to those first pics of Baby Jenkins.

