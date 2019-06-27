Kehlani has recently posted a photo of her post-baby body and we are floored. The photo only served to re-affirm the singer' snatched body which once again, brings us to question: "baby, where?" The photo was shared with Kehlani's 7.9 million followers and reveals the songstress' red hair which she debuted not long ago. Though if you move past the hair and the starlet's beautiful face, you can easily take a look at her rock hard abs which look just as they did before she had her baby girl. Both Kehlani and Teyana Taylor need to drop the knowledge so we can look as good as these mothers do. Baelani shared the photo to announce a meet and greet in Hollywood at a record and vinyl shop. The photo was tagged with the following caption: "come meet me at @space15twenty in hollywood we got vinyls and merch! and i’m wearing @tsnmi.coyawwwready know 😍"

We most recently reported on Kehlani releasing her TNSMI clothing brand. "Although the Summer 2019 collection focuses on apparel and jewelry, future releases will include accessories, home goods, sportswear, and specialty items. The brand will be defined by a rotating set of basics with additional, more exclusive, seasonal capsule drops throughout the year," were the words shared by a press released tied to the clothing line's launch. The singer will also be featuring her daughter as part of the promo.