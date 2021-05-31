Fans received the final album from DMX on Friday. Exodus is a star-studded affair equipped with some of the biggest names in rap music right now. The album was recorded prior to his passing, along with a few of the posse cuts like "Bath Salts." With appearances from Nas and Jay-Z, the song became an instant favorite among fans but Jay-Z did ruffle a few feathers along the way.



Hov's verse didn't reference his long-list of investments and stocks as he did on DJ Khaled's album. He did kick things off with references to his deal with Coca-Cola over a decade ago, and name-dropping the Kardashians. "Every girl I see wanna be wifey like that/ I'm the King of Zamunda, uh, King of the Summer/ Come be my Kardashian, Queen of the come-up," raps Jay.

Just the simple mention of the Kardashians turned heads immediately, especially given the rumored tension between Beyonce and Kim. On top of that, Kanye's divorce from Kim Kardashian made a few wonders how long Hov has been saving that bar for.

Others have taken issue with Jay-Z inviting a Kardashian to be his "queen," though it seems that those same people willfully ignored the context of those bars.

