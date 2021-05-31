Swizz Beatz and Timbaland embarked on an epic journey that was a rematch via their popular Verzuz series on Sunday. Fans were blessed with a treat though, as Swizz dropped off a J. Cole verse on DMX's "Bath Salts." The original version of the track exists on the rapper's posthumous album and features Jay-Z and Nas. The two icons have been collaborating more as of late, in both music and business. However, Cole's appearance was definitely a nice surprise.

The Verzuz rematch took place in LIV Miami, with some fans in attendance. Missy Elliot offered some words of inspiration for Swizz and Timbaland before the match as well.

J. Cole recently dropped off The Off Season, and was playing basketball professionally in Africa before he left due to a family priority. The talented lyricist went on a crazy feature run two years ago before disappearing to work on the album. It appears it is Cole season once more though. His verse on bath salts has not been officially released, and we wonder if it ever will be. Swizz should drop an album with verse out the vault for fans one day.