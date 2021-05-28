DMX, Jay-Z, & Nas Light Up The Mic On "Bath Salts" From "Exodus"

Over a signature Swizz Beatz production we find Nas and Jay-Z uniting once again, this time alongside DMX. It wasn't too long ago when Jay and Nasir Jones surprised the world when they linked up on DJ Khaled's "Sorry Not Sorry" from his chart-topping Khaled Khaled album, but this time, the sound is a tad different. With a trio of New York heavyweight emcees going bar for bar on "Bath Salts" from DMX's posthumous Exodus, Hip Hop fans are globally celebrating X's legacy and lyricism.

“This is a great follow-up, it’s [back-to-back] New York superhero moments,” Swizz said of the track in a recent interview with GQ. “You have three superheroes from New York that have endless accolades, broke endless records and here they come—it’s a Clash of the Titans. It’s very urgent and lyrical and everybody came with a different style [on their verses.]”

Stream DMX's "Bath Salts" featuring Nas and Jay-Z, and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Hate start with H 'cause the H come after a G (Right)

They won't say it face to face, they say it after I leave

After the first night at my place, she asked for the keys

It's my season, Garden of Eden, we Adam and Eve

Now we're neck of the savage hedonism from a lack of belief

I ain't a pastor, pass the Lafite

We ain't in no relationship but do relationship things

