Jake Paul knows just where to hit that soft spot, coming after Floyd Mayweather after the legendary boxer accepted an exhibition match against the YouTuber to follow his match against Ben Askren in a few months. Floyd claimed that, in addition to accepting a fight against 50 Cent, he would happily square off against Jake Paul after his bout with the man's older brother.

Well, it looks like Jake is accepting the fight -- despite the fact that he doesn't want it to be an exhibition -- and he's already taunting the living hell out of Money Mayweather. The YouTuber entertained his followers with a clever poem tearing down the boxing great, hitting a sweet spot by referencing Youngboy Never Broke Again.

"Dear Mr. Mayweather, who runs your Instagram? They need to get paid better. Do us a favor and stay off of social media, you should focus on learning to read, retirement, or maybe an encyclopedia," said Jake in poetic fashion. "You call me out to fight but you're half my height. You may beat my brother but Jake Paul is a different type. F*ck your proposition, I don't do exhibitions. We can fight on my conditions, 50/50 commissions. Oh, and we haven't forgotten, you tried training Nate [Robinson] to beat me. I left him unconscious on the canvas, let's hope you're not that easy. A quick NBA knockout, he's never boxing again. Speaking of NBA, who knocked up your daughter, my friend?"



Michael Reaves/Getty Images

He went on to accept Floyd's challenge, saying, "After I KO [Ben] Askren on Triller, April 17th, I would love to fight you, Floyd, and punch you in those fake veneer ass teeth."

What do you think of Jake's poem? Who do you think is going to win between Floyd Mayweather, an all-time great, and Jake Paul, an up-and-comer who has proven to have some skills in the ring.