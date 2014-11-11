poem
- RelationshipsPardi Shares Heartfelt Poem Amid Megan Thee Stallion Break Up RumorsPardi seemingly addresses the break-up rumors. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureYe Shares New Poem, "DEAD"Ye shares a new poem called "DEAD" on Instagram.By Alex Zidel
- SportsDrake Dedicates Poem To Odell Beckham Jr. Following Super Bowl WinAfter defeating the Bengals 23-20, Drake dedicated a poem to his long-time friend, Odell Beckham Jr. By Brianna Lawson
- Pop CultureLil Wayne Pens Poem For Fans On TwitterLil Wayne shared a poem on Twitter, Thursday morning.By Cole Blake
- NewsClever Shares A Poem Dedicated To Juice WRLD On "Dreams"Clever's love for Juice WRLD is on full display in the interlude track "Dreams."By Alexander Cole
- SportsJake Paul Hits Floyd Mayweather Where It HurtsJake Paul hits Floyd Mayweather where it hurts the most.By Alex Zidel
- GramDrake Honors George Floyd With Assata Shakur Poem "Affirmation"Drake shows his support to George Floyd and his loved ones by sharing "Affirmation," a poem by Assata Shakur.By Erika Marie
- MusicNas Mourns Loss Of Kiing Shooter Following Rapper's DeathNas paid tribute to the late Kiing Shooter, who was signed to his and Jungle's Street Dream Records, after the rapper passed away reportedly due to coronavirus.By Lynn S.
- AnticsKodak Black Shoots His Shot At Zendaya On Valentine's DayKodak Black writes a poem for actress Zendaya on Instagram as he claims her as his official Valentine from behind bars.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Game Writes Poem For Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle: "Love Never Dies"The Game continues to honour Nipsey Hussle by sharing a poem he wrote for Lauren London.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAaliyah's Brother Releases Special Poem For Her 40th BirthdayRashad Haughton shared a beautiful poem to remember his sister.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNick Cannon Performs Spiritual Spoken WordCannon is well-rounded.By Zaynab
- MusicLeonard Cohen's "Kanye West Is Not Picasso" Poem Posthumously Published"I am the Kanye West Kanye West thinks he is."By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentThe Rock Trolls Kevin Hart With Photoshopped Baby Picture, Dirty PoemThe Rock celebrates the arrival of his new "baby."By Matthew Parizot
- MusicHalsey Hopes Donald Trump "Watches My F**king Speech"Halsey thinks the President should listen to her poem.By Matt F
- MusicWatch Chance The Rapper Perform A "Tiny Desk Concert" For NPRChance puts on a short but memorable show.By Matt F
- NewsJoey Bada$$ Recites Kanye West's McDonald's PoemWatch Joey Badass recite Kanye West's "The McDonald's Man."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsTyler, The Creator Pens Poem In Frank Ocean's "Boys Don't Cry" ZineRead "Tricolor," a poem by Tyler, the Creator.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsKanye West Writes Awesome Poem "The McDonald's Man" For Frank Ocean ZineKanye West's latest masterpiece: "The McDonald's Man." By Angus Walker
- NewsFrank Ocean Releases "Boys Don't Cry" Magazine, Includes "Boyfriend" PoemFrank Ocean's "Boys Don't Cry" magazine comes with a few powerful self-written passages, including a poem titled "Boyfriend." Read it here. By Angus Walker
- NewsCommon "This War We Fight" VideoWatch Common perform his poem "This War We Fight".By Kevin Goddard