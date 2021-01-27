Youngboy Never Broke Again's personal life and romantic exploits remain some of the most fascinating things to follow in the hip-hop world. If you're into the drama, you've undoubtedly come across a few articles detailing the Baton Rouge rapper's numerous different girlfriends from Jania to Jazlyn. For about a 2-year stretch, Youngboy and Yaya Mayweather were getting pretty close, with the rapper even referring to Floyd's daughter as his "wife" during a viral video. They even have a baby together, YB's seventh child.

Their relationship status is pretty complicated. Obviously, with the birth of Kentrell Jr., Youngboy Never Broke Again will always be a part of Yaya's life. He's the father of her son. However, he seems to have completely moved on, showing off his latest girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle on social media. Yaya, on the other hand, doesn't seem to be over her former flame, continually posting about him to this day.

"I post what I want," wrote Yaya on Instagram Stories after getting criticism from her followers for sharing videos and photos with her rapper ex-boyfriend. Mayweather shared a clip from one of Youngboy's music videos before posting a heartfelt memory with the 21-year-old. In the video, the two got close while YB showed off his watch.

The new mother has likely been sifting through a lot of negative comments for her constant support of NBA Youngboy, but it makes sense that she would want the rapper to continue to succeed. The memories of them as a couple though seem to be overkill for fans. "She so far gone it's not even funny," said one person in the comments, making reference to Youngboy's new girlfriend.

Do you think it's time for Yaya to move on?