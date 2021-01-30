Logan Paul might be 0-1 in his boxing career but that didn't stop him from securing a fight against the likes of Floyd Mayweather. In fact, Paul was supposed to fight Mayweather on February 20th, in an exhibition fight that was certainly going to break the internet, for better or for worse. Now, however, it doesn't seem like the fight will be happening anytime soon, as it has officially been delayed.

While speaking to TMZ, a representative close to Floyd noted that COVID-19 has made it difficult to hold the fight next month and that for now, they will have to regroup and find another date that works for both sides.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Late last year, Jake Paul's fight against Nate Robinson was delayed as well, so fans should rest assured knowing this doesn't mean the fight is canceled. COVID has taken away a lot this past year and it still poses plenty of difficulties when it comes to organizing events. With this in mind, a solution should be on the way soon.

Both Mayweather and Paul realize just how big this fight is going to be and it would be shortsighted to cancel at this stage. Keep it locked to HNHH for more updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.

