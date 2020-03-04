Jadakiss planned to drop his album, Ignatius, on February 28, but then he was rocked by the death of Pop Smoke and decided to delay its release out of respect. One of the album's singles, "Hunting Season", which features Pusha T, was pulled from streaming services in the wake of Pop's passing. The song's creators were unsettled by the thought of it circulating at that time given its "hypothetical ideas of killing rappers."

Sean Zanni/Getty Images

While appearing on Genius' "For The Record" series, Jadakiss explained that he then decided to push the entire project's release back by a week in order to not detract from the mourning process for the late Brooklyn rapper. "It's just senseless, we're losing too many young artists," The Lox rapper said of Pop's passing. "I spoke to him a few times on the phone. I was gon' have him rock at my daughter's Sweet 16, but he was overseas. He was very... He showed wild love."

After the delay, Ignatius is set to drop this Friday, March 6. Jada just unveiled its thirteen-song tracklist, which calls in features from Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign, Rick Ross, Dej Loaf, John Legend and more. "Hunting Season" is on there. The Rick Ross collab, "Kisses To The Sky", has already been made available for your listening.