Pusha T and Jadakiss' "Hunting Season" has been removed from TIDAL and it appears to be out of respect for Pop Smoke. The record, slated to appear on Jada's next project Ignatius, was on the Jay-Z-owned streaming platform at the early hours of the day before fans noticed it was no longer available.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

"'Hunting Season' was a request that IcePick Jay (RIP) always had and in light of his death me and Kiss mad an incredible song," he explained on his Instagram page. "With that being said, the whole concept of hunting season and the hypothetical ideas of 'killing rappers' isn't setting well with me while mourning the recent death of Pop Smoke. Rest In Peace POP and condolences to his family."

Karen Civil appeared to confirm the news that the song has, indeed, been removed from streaming platforms in wake of Pop Smoke's death.

The death of Pop Smoke, of course, hits home for a lot of rappers but Pusha T was one of the first to show him love. Push's manager, Steven Victor, was also the person who signed Pop to his label. Pusha T even brought Pop Smoke out at his set at Brooklyn's Greatest Day Ever Music Festival in July 2019 where he performed his then-bubbling anthem, "Welcome To The Party," which Push referred to as "my shit." Of course, the song would later blow up and kick start the young rapper's career.