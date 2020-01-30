Jadakiss Recruits Rick Ross & Emanny For New Single "Kisses To The Sky"

It's always a cause for celebration when Jadakiss and Rick Ross link up. We've witnessed their chemistry on 2013's "Oil Money Gang" and 2010's "Maybach Music 3". Now we get to hear two of the most distinguishable and important voices in hip hop history on a track together once again.

Jadakiss' new single for his upcoming Ignatius album features Rozay and Emanny and is titled "Kisses To The Sky". Emanny belts out a silky chorus, while Jada and Renzel spill their easy flows over a beat with lush orchestral sounds and a prominent groove.

While we knew a new Jadakiss project was on the way, he only announced its release date today. Ignatius will arrive on February 28 via Def Jam Recordings. The project's title honours Jadakiss' departed friend, Ignatius “Icepick” Jackson, who served as a producer, A&R and manager of the Ruff Ryders collective. He passed away from cancer in 2017.

Jadakiss dropped another song back in October, "Me", which may also appear on Ignatius. In other Jadakiss news, he will be regrouping with The Lox for the "Gods of Rap II Tour".

Quotable Lyrics

Foresight, speak it to existence, I'm the boss type

Nah this ain't Off-White, I got rich off white

Even though every body's entitled to an off night

Doubt we ever have one, luxury, mad fun

- Jadakiss