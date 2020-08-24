Many of us woke up to the news that Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old unarmed Black man, was shot seven times in the back in Kenosha, Wisconsin by a police officer. In the most recent update, Blake was said to be fighting for his life with many confirming that his condition was "serious." Now, a new update is reporting that he is officially in stable condition, having survived his surgery.

Jacob Blake became the latest victim of police brutality, prompting people like 50 Cent, Cardi B, LeBron James, and more to react to the horrific video, showing him getting struck by bullets as his children watched.

According to Blake's father, the 29-year-old is officially out of surgery and is in stable condition.



Brandon Bell/Getty Images -- Demonstrators participate in a march on August 24, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin

The news is promising as we all hope for Blake to survive this disgusting incident.

Attorney General Josh Kaul refused to provide too many details about the shooting, saying the following: "We understand that there is a need for this investigation to move swiftly. But we're only going to do so to the extent that is consistent with protecting the integrity of this investigation, because it is vital we get as full and thorough investigation as possible so we can pursue justice fully in this case."

Two police officers have been placed on administrative leave. They have not been fired or arrested.

