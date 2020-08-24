Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, is in "serious" condition after being shot seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The shooting took place on Sunday afternoon as police responded to what was described as a "domestic incident." Blake was reportedly breaking up a verbal altercation between two women just after 5 PM.

A video is being shared across social media, horrifically showing the shooting as it happened. Jacob Blake is seen walking away from police as they followed him with a gun pointed to his back. Screaming witnesses can be heard as over sixty people are said to have gathered the block. When Blake opened his car door and got in, a police officer shot him seven times in the back. Blake was unarmed.

He was transported to a nearby hospital and is still being treated. As of this morning, his condition was described as "serious."

Multiple celebrities are bringing attention to this police brutality incident, including 50 Cent and Cardi B.

"Wow this is SICKENING! I can’t believe it," wrote Cardi B on Instagram. "What’s going to be the excuse now? They just don’t give a fuck nomore! SOMETHING MUST HAPPEN! Yooo this is insane they really not giving a fuck anymore. Lord please!"

50 Cent also reposted the video and added his thoughts.

"No way what the fuck kinda law enforcement is this? Shot this man 7 times in his back, in front of his kids," wrote the legendary rapper. "The world is just over, fuck it!"

The story is developing.

