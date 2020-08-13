It has been an important week for twelve of the most popular rising rappers in the world, making some of their dreams come true by starring on the cover of XXL as part of their 2020 Freshman Class. Some of the lucky recipients of the prestigious look are Rod Wave, Jack Harlow, Chika, Polo G, Lil Tjay, Lil Keed, 24kGoldn, Mulatto, and more.

While some people have been critical about this year's list (to be honest, when are people not critical about the Freshman List), the rollout has officially begun with a video segment featuring the majority of the twelve reading mean comments about themselves.

One of the worst parts of being out there -- either on social media, as a recording artist, or just being a regular ol' blogger on the internet (I see y'all) -- is the hateful comments that come along with it. Sometimes, you've just got to take it all in stride. The 2020 Freshman Class read through some of the harshest things they've seen about themselves on the internet for a new video segment with XXL, going live with it today.

During the clip, we hear Jack Harlow react to his visual similarities to Drake's son, Rod Wave clap back at someone criticizing his lyrical content, Calboy get called the "Bald King Von," and Chika react to being called a librarian.

The new video is officially out now. Watch it above.