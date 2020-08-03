Sophie Brussaux asked followers whether if they prefer her with brunette or blonde hair last week but it turns out that she didn't quite care about the response, debuting an all-new option.

For her birthday, Drake's baby mama decided to dye her hair pink, debuting the new color on Instagram. In addition to her other b-day festivities, including flying a plane for the first time and having an Arabian Nights themed party, Sophie shared a new picture with her adorable little boy Adonis.

Packaged between a couple of shots of her celebrating, Sophie posted a shot of her carrying Adonis who claps his hands in excitement. In it, the tyke is starting to look a little bit more like his father, showing some similarities in his facial features. Of course, he's still got his head full of blonde curls too, looking ever so sweet in his mommy's arms.

This is the first time the world has seen Adonis in a while. Living with his mother in Paris, it's possible that Adonis and Sophie are in Toronto for the time being. Her last few posts have tagged the Canadian city as her location, which could signal that they moved to get closer to Drake.

What do you think of Sophie's pink hair? Also, do you think that Adonis looks more like Drake now than in his first pictures?