Drake and Pusha T's 2018 beef may seem like ages ago now, and definitely small fish in comparison to a world wide pandemic. The beef ended up being quite revealing for both parties, with diss records filled with untold (to the public) stories, including the fact that Drake had a son.

"The Story of Adidon" made the revelation in question, with Pusha rapping:"Adonis is your son / And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that's real / Love that baby, respect that girl / Forget she's a porn star, let her be your world, yuugh." Suffice to say, the world was shocked but only momentarily-- Drake can do no wrong in the public's eyes, this big reveal didn't stick to him in any sort of discernable way. Since then, Drake has acknowledged his son with artist Sophie Brusseaux, and he's even shared a few pieces of his son's own artwork. However an outright photo of his son has been few and far between, that is, until this morning.

Drizzy shared a portrait on Instagram of himself posing with his young son, Adonis. The boy is absolutely adorable, with little blonde curls framing very big blue eyes. Drake shared the photo alongside one of his own parents, and a few more photos that show him with the mother of his child as well as candid photos. He captioned the heartfelt post with a powerful message that can easily apply to anyone going through a rough period right now. He leaves a few key pieces of advice in the caption, which you can read in full below, namely the tact to constantly switch your thoughts to something "bright" "when the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear." He adds later, "Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from other, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release."