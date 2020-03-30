Drake delivers some encouraging words while revealing a photo of himself and his son, Adonis, for the very first time.
Drake and Pusha T's 2018 beef may seem like ages ago now, and definitely small fish in comparison to a world wide pandemic. The beef ended up being quite revealing for both parties, with diss records filled with untold (to the public) stories, including the fact that Drake had a son.
"The Story of Adidon" made the revelation in question, with Pusha rapping:"Adonis is your son / And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that's real / Love that baby, respect that girl / Forget she's a porn star, let her be your world, yuugh." Suffice to say, the world was shocked but only momentarily-- Drake can do no wrong in the public's eyes, this big reveal didn't stick to him in any sort of discernable way. Since then, Drake has acknowledged his son with artist Sophie Brusseaux, and he's even shared a few pieces of his son's own artwork. However an outright photo of his son has been few and far between, that is, until this morning.
Drizzy shared a portrait on Instagram of himself posing with his young son, Adonis. The boy is absolutely adorable, with little blonde curls framing very big blue eyes. Drake shared the photo alongside one of his own parents, and a few more photos that show him with the mother of his child as well as candid photos. He captioned the heartfelt post with a powerful message that can easily apply to anyone going through a rough period right now. He leaves a few key pieces of advice in the caption, which you can read in full below, namely the tact to constantly switch your thoughts to something "bright" "when the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear." He adds later, "Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from other, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release."
What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW...It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on