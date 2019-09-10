If you haven't noticed, 50 Cent's been relatively quiet when it comes to his "son," Tekashi 6ix9ine. Now, we all know that 6ix9ine is taking the stand against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, a gang he was once closely tied to, but 50 Cent clearly wants no part or association with the embattled rapper. In a recent interview with the Breakfast Club, the rapper admitted that he hasn't talked to 6ix9ine since his arrest. When asked if he'd pick up a phone call from the rainbow-haired rapper, Fif simply responded, "No."

Now, Fif didn't elaborate on the specifics but he essentially admitted that he doesn't want any sort of involvement with a snitch. Of course, even this comment was enough to have Ja Rule come out of the shadows to chime in. Under a post on Charlamagne Tha God's page, Ja Rule issued several comments suggesting that 50 Cent was a hypocrite for shunning 6ix9ine for snitching.

"The pot calling the kettle black," he wrote along with a rat emoji. "I love making you nut guzzlers BIG MAD... your hero 50 a hoe I would @ him but I'm blocked. Punk motherfucker can dish it can't take it."

One must wonder whether there's an ounce of self-realization in Ja Rule's body. No one's really seeking to champion a guy who's still defending Fyre Festival two documentaries later.



