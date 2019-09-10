Tekashi 6ix9ine may have once had the protection of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods but it appears as though he'll be testifying against them next week. The majority of the defendants on the case copped a plea deal with the exception of two who are fighting the charges against them. Anthony "Harv" Ellison and Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack, two affiliates of the gang, are accused of kidnapping 6ix9ine. As they're set to stand trial next week, 6ix9ine will take the stand where he'll tell the court about his role in the gang.

According to Complex, a letter issued from U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman revealed what the government has in their case against the accused including their plans to have 6ix9ine take the stand. The Government expects CW-2 [6ix9ine] to testify that one of his roles in Nine Trey was to make money for the gang and distribute that money among Nine Trey members," it reads.

Ellison and Mack are arguing that they were hired to kidnap 6ix9ine as part of a publicity stunt to boost the rapper's profile in the music industry. The letter said that there are text messages from Ellison sent around the time of the kidnapping that ask about the rapper's location and the press coverage surrounding the alleged attack. The feds also say they have messages surrounding the jewelry that was stolen from 6ix9ine.

The trial begins on Sept. 16th.