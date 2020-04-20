Today's the day! It's officially April 20, also known as 4/20, also known as the greatest unofficial holiday ever. Already, we've been granted a number of priceless gifts for this cherished day, including a new body of work from Wiz Khalifa and the official release of Dr. Dre's The Chronic on streaming services. That, in itself, is enough for this to be a wonderful day. Supplementing these drops, we've compiled a list of our favourite smoking anthems, dropping the perfect Wake And Bake playlist for your 4/20 smoke session.

You've opened your eyes this morning, which is enough of a reason to celebrate. What are you waiting for? Roll up something to get your brain started and listen to some of your favorite smoke anthems ever released.

Of course, the playlist update includes some classics from Wiz Khalifa, Kid Cudi, Snoop Dogg, Curren$y, and more of your preferred stoner rap superstars. There are also select cuts from Jhené Aiko to keep the chill vibes coming, SiR and Zacari to get you in the "Mood," Nipsey Hussle, Kodak Black, and many more.

There are vibes here to please every kind of stoner. All you've got to do is press play, light up, and enjoy.

Happy 4/20, everybody!