Wiz Khalifa Releases "The Saga Of Wiz Khalifa" On 4/20 With Megan Thee Stallion, Tyga, & More

Rise and grind. Today is officially 4/20 and that means it's time to roll something to get your day started off right. It also means that we're getting something special from Wiz Khalifa.

For the last few years, everybody's favourite stoner rapper Wiz Khalifa has been using April 20 as his own personal release date. This weekend, the rapper announced that he would be continuing the tradition and, finally, The Saga of Wiz Khalifa has arrived.

Dropping seven new songs that detail the Pittsburgh star's weed-smoking habits and his flex-worthy lifestyle, Wiz Khalifa is officially back with some new smoke anthems. He didn't come alone though, choosing to pad the project with some of his closest friends. The Saga of Wiz Khalifa features Megan Thee Stallion, Logic, Ty Dolla $ign, Quavo, Mustard, and more.

The previously-previewed "Still Wiz" is also included in the body of work, which makes complete sense since Dr. Dre also came through with his classic album The Chronic on streaming services today.

Listen to the brand new project below and let us know your thoughts!

Tracklist:

1. Y U Mad (feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Ty Dolla $ign, & Mustard)

2. Out In Space (feat. Quavo)

3. Still Wiz

4. Bammer (feat. Mustard)

5. Contact (feat. Tyga)

6. Clouds In The Air (feat. K CAMP)

7. High Today (feat. Logic)