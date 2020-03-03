4/20
- MusicRick Ross' Cannabis Partner Gifted Him $130k Worth Of JewelryRoss got a pretty insane gift from his new business partner.By Noah Grant
- SongsBuju Banton & Snoop Dogg Live The "High Life" On New CollabBuju Banton and Snoop Dogg light up on their new single. By Aron A.
- Life500 Pounds Of Weed Spilt On Missouri Highway On 4/20 During 3-Car CrashMissouri troopers won't be forgetting this year's 4/20 anytime soon.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCurren$y Comes Through With 4/20 Vibes For NPR Tiny Desk ConcertCurren$y runs through live renditions of the classic cuts from the "Pilot Talk" series and more for NPR's Tiny Desk Concert.By Aron A.
- Original ContentCurren$y Shares His Weed Mount Rushmore & Talks Smoker's OlympicsCurren$y reveals who he thinks would tap out first in the Smoker's Olympics and reveals his choice for the Mount Rushmore of weed-smoking rappers. By Aron A.
- Original ContentThe 4/20 Wake & Bake PlaylistKick off 4/20 with our Wake & Bake playlist.By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosJhené Aiko Radiates Disco Vibes In 4/20-Friendly "Tryna Smoke" VisualThe singer grabbed her crew and got together to blaze up in a cypher.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureThe Story Of OG Kush: How Wonderbrett's Grow Fueled Dr. Dre's "2001" Sessions & BeyondBrett Feldman and Cameron Damwijk, founders of cannabis legacy brand Wonderbrett, detail the origins of OG Kush and how it got them inside Dr. Dre's secretive "2001" recording sessions. By Aron A.
- NewsB-Real Drops 4/20 Single "Mother Mary" With DJ PaulB-Real drops a couple of new singles for 4/20, including "Mother Mary" featuring DJ Paul.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentHappy 4/20: The Wake & Bake Playlist To Start Your DayWhat's for breakfast? By Rose Lilah
- MusicWiz Khalifa Shows How He's Celebrating 4/20Wiz Khalifa shares his customized plan for 4/20.By Alex Zidel
- SneakersSouth Park x Adidas Campus 80s "Towelie" Release Date RevealedThe South Park x Adidas collab is about a week away.By Alexander Cole
- TVSouth Park & Adidas Made The Perfect Campus 80s Sneaker Collab For 4/204/20 this year is about to be way more stylish for "weedhead sneakerheads" now that adidas has partnered with "South Park" for a pair of Campus 80s inspired by fan-favorite character Towelie.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicB-Real Thinks Live Music Is Done In 2020Though he predicts that live music as we know it is done for in 2020, B-Real believes that creativity will lead to new avenues altogether.By Mitch Findlay
- RandomMike Tyson Reveals His Dream 4/20 Smoke BuddyMike Tyson also explained the significance of 4/20 and why it is so important.By Alexander Cole
- MixtapesMike Dean Unleashes Trippy Synth Odysey With "4:20"Mike Dean provides the perpetually stoned with some background music on the epic and hallucinogenic "4/20." By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentIt's 4/20! Wake & Bake With The Perfect PlaylistGet your 4/20 started with the right playlist, featuring Kendrick Lamar, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Wayne, Mac Miller, Kid Cudi, and more.By Alex Zidel
- NewsAb-Soul Returns With "Dangerookipawaa" FreestyleAb-Soul returns with his new single "Dangerookipawaa Freestyle" on Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith's birthday.By Alex Zidel
- NewsWiz Khalifa Celebrates 4/20 By Dropping Dr. Dre Remix "Still Wiz"Wiz Khalifa releases his take on Dr. Dre's classic record "Still D.R.E." as part of his new project "The Saga Of Wiz Khalifa."By Alex Zidel
- NewsWiz Khalifa Releases "The Saga Of Wiz Khalifa" On 4/20 With Megan Thee Stallion, Tyga, & MoreWiz Khalifa releases a new project with Logic, Megan Thee Stallion, K CAMP, Ty Dolla $ign, Quavo, and more on 4/20.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDr. Dre's "The Chronic" Is Officially On TIDAL Ahead Of 4/20The iconic and game-changing debut solo album from Dr. Dre is officially set to hit all streaming services tomorrow.By Aron A.
- MusicWiz Khalifa Has Big Plans For 4/20Wiz Khalifa is celebrating 4/20 in quarantine by partaking in the WeedMaps virtual festival, and possibly dropping a new album, as well.By Lynn S.
- SneakersNike SB Dunk High Releasing In Weed-Themed Design For 4/20Nike is celebrating 4/20 with another marijuana-themed Nike SB Dunk High, this one inspired by "Strawberry Cough."By Kyle Rooney