T.I. and Iggy Azalea have been at odds for a minute now but it's been a hot topic over the past few weeks. Tip feels like signing Iggy was a blunder in his legacy as an executive, although the Australian artist firmly disagreed. Either way, they've had a back-and-forth and Iggy accused Tip of speaking on her for relevance. Although she said she has "better and more interesting things happening," it looks like she couldn't resist chiming in on T.I.'s recent comments about his daughter's virginity.



Now, T.I.'s comments themselves were pretty wild and definitely far provided far more information about his daughter than necessary but according to Iggy, his comments actually reflected a larger issue at hand. In a pair of since-deleted tweets, Iggy claimed T.I. had "serious control issues" when it came to women. "Unfortunately, he is dead serious," she wrote.

"I really wish the women who interviewed him would have said something to him," she wrote. "He has serious control issues with women in all aspects of his life & needs therapy," she continued.

Tip admitted that he's been taking his daughter to the gynecologist for annual check-up to see if his 18-year-old daughter's hymen is intact in order to find out if she's still a virgin. Perhaps that was something that could've stayed within the confines of the Harris household.