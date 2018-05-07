gynecologist
- TVT.I. Apologizes To Deyjah Harris For Hymen CommentsOn a new episode of "T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle," the rapper apologizes to his daughter Deyjah Harris for his hymen comments last year.By Alex Zidel
- GossipLil Yachty On T.I.'s Hymen Checkups: "That's That Man's Child"The hymen news will be over soon. By Noah C
- TVJeannie Mai Defends T.I.'s "Hymen" Comments About Deyjah: "I Was A Very Wild Girl"Jeezy's girlfriend understands why T.I. would be concerned about his daughter's virginity.By Alex Zidel
- BeefIggy Azalea Says T.I. "Needs Therapy" After His Remarks About Daughter's HymenIggy Azalea quickly deleted the tweets.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureT.I.'s Daughter Deyjah Likes Several Tweets Trashing Her Dad For "Hymen" CommentDeyjah apparently shares the same sentiment as her father's critics.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentO.J. Simpson Dresses Up As A Gynecologist For HalloweenO.J. Simpson stepped out for Halloween.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDr. Dre Loses Legal Battle Against Gynecologist "Dr. Drai"It's Drai Day, apparently. By Mitch Findlay