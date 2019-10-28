Iggy Azalea still wants T.I. to keep her name out of his mouth. Over the past few weeks, T.I. has made some remarks regarding the decision to sign Iggy but explained how it feels like it tarnished his executive legacy. Iggy has since clapped back and now, she's back on Twitter to address comments Tip made on the Breakfast Club.

"When will this guy shut up. The only song you ever were a part of making was “100” Thankyou for that, but you were NOT a part of the creative OR executive process on that album. Which is why I’ve always taken issue with you trying to approximate yourself with it’s success," she wrote on Twitter. She continued to write that he should focus on his own artists rather than her while adding that he's only bringing up her name for relevance (lol). "Seeing a man speaking out of his asshole and blurting our one thing in public and another in private for years is really infuriating. Keep it pushing sweetie & worry about what your next story line is for family hustle."

It didn't stop there. Iggy continued to claim that T.I. attempted to get her to come back to Hustle Gang in 2017 when he "randomly" walked into her recording session.

I think it's hard to argue that Tip didn't have a role in Iggy's success but it appears that she thinks he's out of pocket for trying to take credit over something that he "never heard until it was mixed and mastered"

Peep her tweets below.