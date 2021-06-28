Iggy Azalea Lands Cover of "Harpers Bazaar Vietnam," Talks New Album & Tour

Weeks ago, Iggy Azalea debuted a stunning all-red look on Instagram, and it's safe to say that it wasn't Whole Lotta Red-related. In a recent post to Instagram, the In My Defense femcee revealed that she had landed the cover of Harpers Bazaar Vietnam, and the red-hot look was merely a part of her steamy photoshoot for the magazine.

Throughout several pictures, you can see Iggy embracing what she describes as "Jessica rabbit" aesthetic, as she rocks a form-fitting red dress, a sweeping black dress, and a striking zebra print top. Check out her gorgeous, all-red look for the cover of Harpers Bazaar Vietnam below.

According to That Grape Juice, Iggy got extremely candid during her cover story for Harpers Bazaar Vietnam, reportedly telling the magazine, "I’m so excited for what’s happening this year! I put in all the groundwork during the pandemic last year and made use of my time at home. Now in 2021, everything is finally ready to share with the world. I have an album on the way, my fragrance Devil’s Advocate is out, a US tour is happening and tons more… I am busier than I have been in years…"

As previously reported, Iggy Azalea has already confirmed that her forthcoming album will finally release in August, with her imminent single "I Am The Stripclub" set to stoke excitement for the project when it arrives this Friday. Now with the reveal that she will be touring, it's evident that the mother of one has even bigger plans for this year than fans previously imagined.

Are you looking forward to everything that Iggy Azalea has in store for 2021?

