Over the years, you can only imagine how many thirsty and inappropriate direct messages Australian rapper Iggy Azalea has received. She continues to release new music, including her recent releases "Sip It" with Tyga and "Brazil". She remains relevant because of her strong social media presence, in which she constantly flaunts her money-making assets, showing off her body on the regular.

Following her publicity-filled break-up with the father of her son, Playboi Carti, Iggy Azalea has seemingly been fielding her direct messages in an attempt to find her next romantic suitor. She ended up finding a number of verified accounts hitting her up, some with upwards of 25 million followers, asking for the next spin. Iggy decided to have some fun on TikTok, exposing the rappers and celebrities that have been shooting their shots at her in the DMs while keeping their identities private by blocking out their account information.

One account with nearly 9 million followers offered to pay Iggy $15,000 for a simple conversation over FaceTime with the self-aware celebrity acknowledging that money probably isn't her biggest motivator. Another popular account with 12 million followers told the rapper she's their "dream" and another even proposed to her with a few messages. Perhaps the most ridiculous message came from somebody with over 27 million followers, telling Iggy that they want to kiss the "inside of [her] butt hole".

Clearly, there are a lot of famous men that want to lock down the superstar rapper following her latest relationship failure. Who do you think has been shooting their shot at Iggy?