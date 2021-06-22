Iggy Azalea hasn't had the greatest luck in her love life. She's had her chances with A$AP Rocky, Nick Young, French Montana, Deandre Hopkins, Playboi Carti, and others, but all of those relationships ended up down the drain. Most recently, she had a baby boy with Playboi Carti, but after she accused the rapper of cheating on her over the winter holidays on social media, they broke up and moved on.

The 31-year-old bombshell still has a lot of time to find the love of her life and as she raises her son Onyx by herself, she took to a new platform to try and find a suitable partner. Chances were slim that she would find a keeper but she gave it a shot anyway, participating on The Celebrity Dating Game this week for the show's revival. Iggy was tasked with choosing one of three eligible bachelors to go on a date with, interviewing them, and considering their replies to influence her decision. At the end of the night, she ended up choosing Contestant #1, but they didn't appear to have much chemistry.



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Interestingly enough, the winner's name was Shaughn Adamski, and he's Lizzo's stage manager. This episode was filmed a while ago so we don't really know how their date went, or if it even happened. But Iggy and Shaughn haven't been spotted with one another so we're assuming that they weren't a great match.

Watch the two videos below to see how her appearance went.

[via]