Iggy Azalea has been steadily putting in work on her next endeavor, which happens to be a studio album -- her first since In My Defense landed in 2019. That's not to say she's been entirely inactive, but for the most part, her fans have been waiting patiently for Iggy to return to the fold. Now, it would appear that she's landed on a release window, taking to Twitter to confirm the timing of her next move.

"My album dropping in August," she confirms, though admittedly keeping further details under wraps. Given her intention for a late-summer drop, it stands to reason that we'll be seeing a new single from Azalea long before, which probably means that a video won't be far off. Given that we're only a few months away, expect to see Iggy firing off a few more tidbits about the untitled project, including tracklist and guest appearances.

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Though she's not quite as commercially dominant as she once was, Iggy's loyal fans and universal style of club banger tend to fare relatively well commercially speaking; most recently, her Tyga-assisted single "Kream" was certified platinum, marking the rapper's first plaque in six years and her eleventh total RIAA certification. Perhaps she's got another one in her -- we'll have to see how her untitled project shapes up when it finally lands in August.

In the meantime, sate your Iggy fix by revisiting Wicked Lips right here.