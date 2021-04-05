Iggy Azalea Has Got It On New B-Side "Brazil"

Given her pop star status, Iggy Azalea is constantly flooded with comments begging her to perform in Brazil. When you make it, you start getting the Brazil-related requests from stans, and Iggy is making sure to show her South American fans some major love.

The 30-year-old Aussie rapper returned with a couple of new songs last week, including her new single "Sip It" with Tyga. As a b-side to the track, the hitmaker dropped the dance-ready song "Brazil", in which she brags about her body, her bands, and her trips to Brazil. Already impressing all of her fans overseas, Iggy rhymes over the AJRuinedMyRecord and Jay Scalez-produced record, which is heavily rooted in EDM themes.

The track was a surprise release alongside "Sip It" on Friday.

Check it out below and let us know if you're a fan.

Quotable Lyrics:

Paid for this body and none of it cheap

I heard your song now I'm goin' to sleep

Boys in my yard but this ain't from Kelis

Look at my cars you see nothin' on lease

Look, I'm showin' my cards how I play with a king

Heard they was sleepin', I'm breakin' the dream

Closin' a deal while you makin' a meme