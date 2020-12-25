It doesn't come as a surprise that Playboi Carti is somewhere in the world celebrating the release of his long-awaited album Whole Lotta Red. Yet, fans were treated to an intimate look into his spiraling co-parenting relationship with Iggy Azalea after she vocalized her anger on Twitter just minutes after Carti's album dropped. The two rappers welcomed their son, Onyx, into the world earlier this year, but it didn't take long for Iggy to confirm that they were no longer in a relationship. On Twitter, Iggy shared one reason why their romance was cut at the knees.

"I would never decide to do something of my own free will that meant missing a milestone moment with my son & if you do you’re trash," she enigmatically tweeted hours before WLR's release. Then, just 30 minutes after the album dropped, Iggy unleashed her frustrations to a worldwide audience.

"Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son. Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas any more? TRASH. And I was gonna keep it cute and let you live but nah, Not after I just peeped that trifling sh*t. TRIFLING!"

"This man had a whole family vacation to planned 48hrs ago & I hope this message gets to you girl," the rapper continued. "Although you hid in a whole closet from my house keeper so it’s not like you have any dignity I guess." Many people began to criticize Iggy for airing out her personal business, and a fan came to her defense, confused as to why the public was upset with the rapper when she only wanted Carti to spend the holidays with their son.

"A child he asked for. Btw," added Iggy. "And I’ve not said anything (and could say much more) for the longest time because I know the net won’t side with me & that I’m hated. But Christmas? And this b*tch 'proud' of you in her stories? Lmfaooo I’ve covered for so long hoping you’d do better. a lot of women relate."

"To clarify this man was literally at my house last night telling me he loves me," Iggy explained. "So this is very much NOT me being bitter, it’s me not ducking with trifling ass sh*t that happens at the expense of my son."

Check out her tweets below.



Twitter



Twitter



Twitter