Days after confirming that she and Playboi Cartiare no longer together, Iggy Azalea has returned to social media to clarify her previous statements about her relationship. Earlier this year, the two artists welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Onyx. While together, the couple was fiercely private about their romance, even keeping Iggy Azalea away from prying eyes throughout her pregnancy. It came as a surprise when the In My Defense rapper came forward to say that she was a single mother, leading many to believe that Carti wasn't apart of his child's life.

Iggy posted enigmatic messages about people "taking loyalty for granted" and wanting to be alone. "What I meant last night was that I'm raising my son alone & I'm not in a relationship," she previously stated before sharing the first public photos of Baby Onyx. On Monday (October 26), Iggy followed up her original posts with an explanation about Playboi Carti.

"Nothing I said was intended to make it seem like my sons father isn't part of his life but I've noticed a lot of people took it that way, so I wanted to clear the air," Iggy penned on her Instagram Story. "Onyx is loved by his dad & has always had both parents in his life from day 1." Meanwhile, Carti has maintained his silence.



