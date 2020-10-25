Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti have officially broken up, or at least that's what she has reported to all of her fanshttps://www.hotnewhiphop.com/iggy-azalea-suggests-her-and-playboi-carti-are-done-news.120153.html. The couple seemed to be going quite strong, especially since they had just brought a child into the world. Now, however, it seems as though things have quickly fallen apart, as Azalea confirmed on Instagram that she is no longer with Carti, and is raising her child by herself.

"You lost a real 1. People take loyalty for granted & That's why I'd rather be alone," she said. "One thing I'll never understand how liars live with themselves. That shit don't eat y'all up inside?" From there, Iggy clarified her statement by saying "What I meant last night was that I'm raising my son alone & I'm not in a relationship."

Now, Azalea has taken to Instagram, once more, this time to post a picture of her son Onyx who looks adorable in his mom's arms.

Up until just a short while ago, Carti and Azalea were keeping their son away from social media, which seems to be the right thing to do given the age we're in now. People have all kinds of negative things to say, especially when it comes to other people's children.

Regardless, it appears as though, for now, Azalea will be entering a new chapter in her life as a single parent.