baby onyx
- RelationshipsInstagram Gallery: Iggy Azalea & Son Onyx's Cutest Moments TogetherThe 32-year-old has been sharing snaps of her little boy more frequently throughout her tour with Pitbull.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureIggy Azalea Reveals Onyx Is “A Big Goofball”, Talks MotherhoodIggy Azalea is hard at work as an entertainer, a new mother, and now, a beauty guru.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureIggy Azalea Says She's No Longer Posting Her Son Onyx Following His Outfit BacklashIggy Azalea refuses to share any more images of her son, Onyx, after firing back at haters about his outfit choice.By Kevin Quinitchett
- Pop CultureSafaree Samuels Gives Iggy Azalea Parenting Advice After Haters Bully Her SonIggy Azalea posted a picture of her son and her haters responded with rude comments about his outfit.By Alex Zidel
- GramIggy Azalea Poses With Baby Onyx In "Photo Dump": "How Fast Time Flys"The rapper reflected on how quickly Onyx is growing.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsIggy Azalea & Playboi Carti: A Complete TimelineA complete timeline of everything Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti have been through as of late. By Faysia Green
- GramPlayboi Carti Proves He's Not An Absent FatherPlayboi Carti shows that he's not an absent father, clocking in time with Baby Onyx in new pictures and videos.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsIggy Azalea Exposes Playboi Carti, Says He Was Playing PS5 When Onyx Was BornIggy Azalea airs out Playboi Carti, claiming that he refuses to give their son his last name or sign his birth certificate, and also saying that Carti was "playing PS5" instead of being with her during Onyx's birth.By Alex Zidel
- GramIggy Azalea Follows Scathing Playboi Carti Rant With New Pics Of Baby OnyxIggy Azalea called out the father of her baby, Playboi Carti, and followed her tweet rant with three adorable pictures of little Onyx.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsIggy Azalea Blasts Playboi Carti For Canceling Christmas Plans With SonAccording to Iggy, Carti opted to go to his album release party with the woman he allegedly cheated on Iggy with while she was pregnant.By Erika Marie
- AnticsIggy Azalea Can't Stop Losing Weight After Giving BirthIggy Azalea is twenty-pounds lighter now than she was pre-baby.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsIggy Azalea Clarifies "Raising My Son Alone" Comment About Playboi Carti SplitThe rapper realized that people thought she was saying that Carti wasn't a part of their son's life.By Erika Marie
- GramIggy Azalea Posts Pic With Her Son After Playboi Carti BreakupIggy Azalea says she is now "raising her son alone."By Alexander Cole
- GramIggy Azalea & Playboi Carti's Son Onyx's Face Seen For The First TimeIggy Azalea and Playboi Carti's son Onyx looks adorable in the first pictures taken of him, which were captured by the paparazzi in Los Angeles.By Alex Zidel
- RandomIggy Azalea Jokes That Baby Onyx Cries While Listening To Her MusicThe rapper has taken to TikTok to throw a few playful jabs at herself.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureIggy Azalea Spotted With Baby Onyx In Fendi Stroller While Leaving Music Video ShootThe new mom stepped out with baby Onyx in a very interesting fit. By Madusa S.