Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti have been thought of as a hip-hop power couple over the past year. Unfortunately for both of these artists' fans, they haven't exactly been translating this relationship into any new music releases. Fans are still waiting on Carti's Whole Lotta Redwhich doesn't seem to be happening any time soon. Of course, these two recently brought a son into the world, named Onyx, which is definitely a good reason for not being occupied with the music world.

Regardless, it seems as though some are now speculating that Carti and Iggy have broken up. While such rumors are always floating around, it was Iggy herself that ultimately gave credence to the rumor mill. Taking to her Instagram story, Iggy said "People take loyalty for granted & that's why I'd rather be alone. You lost a real 1!!!!"

Based on her saying she would prefer to be alone, all while proclaiming the loss of a "real 1," it's easy to see why some would jump to the conclusion that the two have broken up. Either way, the news of a potential breakup has yet to be confirmed, and we're sure both parties will provide some clarity on the situation, shortly.

