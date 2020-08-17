As TikTok makes major business moves, another celebrity has added their name to the growing list of superstars joining the popular platform. If it was up to President Donald Trump, TikTok would be long gone, but that hasn't stopped it's 800 million active users from uploading new content daily. Someone who decided it was time to join in on the fun is Iggy Azalea who created an account a little over a week ago. In her first video, she joked that she was "here to ruin tik tok," but she's mostly been poking fun at herself.



Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff / Getty Images

There's a trend going around on TikTok where people share why their feelings can't be hurt and it's set to a snippet of La Roux's song "Bulletproof." Over a video of herself posing for the camera, Iggy Azalea wrote, "You think you can hurt my feelings? My baby cries when i play my music." In the caption, she added that she was just joking. "Kidddding. He’s only heard The Lion King so far 😂😇."

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti recently became parents after giving birth to their son Onyx. There had been rumors that Iggy was expecting, but because the rapper had laid low for months, no one could confirm or deny the gossip until their bundle of joy arrived. Check out Iggy's TikTik below.