It’s been around two months since Iggy Azalea shared with the world that she had given birth to a baby boy Onyx several months ago. Still preferring to keep her son’s life relatively private, the 30-year-old rapper is hardly photographed with the infant and when she is, his face is always concealed. In a rare appearance, the “Fancy” hitmaker stepped out with her son as she left a video shoot earlier this week in some very eye-catching attire.

Iggy, née Amethyst, was hard to miss as she rocked an eccentric outfit while leaving the music video shoot in Los Angeles for her upcoming collaboration with songstress Tinashe titled “DLNW.” The mother sported a tattoo-style shirt underneath a baby-blue corset paired with a long pink skirt and Peacock-like hair as she pushed baby Onyx in a $2500 Fendi carriage fit for the hip hop heir.

The new mom seems to be incredibly eager to show off her post-pregnancy bounce back recently, sharing countless sultry shots on Instagram. The Australian rapper was rumored to have secretly welcomed baby Onyx with 23-year-old Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti sometime back in April. The rumors were bolstered when Carti dropped $400,000 on a luxurious, family-friendly 2020 Rolls-Royce SUV in May. He even paid an additional $10,000 rush shipping fee to get it to him ASAP after the arrival of Onyx.

