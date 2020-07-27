Just one month after welcoming her baby boy Onyx into the world, Iggy Azalea has already bounced back with some major body goals.

Looking as if she's spent every minute of every day since giving birth in the gym, Iggy Azalea is looking stunning, flaunting a paper-thin waist and getting back her famous curves that everybody loves. She joked about losing her baby weight on IG.

"Baby weight. Baby? Wait - this a baby waist," she laughed, captioning an image of herself in an orange bikini. Among the comments are Tinashe, who she was recently confirmed to be working with in the studio.

The picture has all of Iggy's fans going crazy over how quickly she bounced back. With her not managing to quite top the popularity of her hit "Fancy" in recent years, Iggy has relied on her social media thirst traps to remain in the headlines. Some were clearly fearful that she would not be able to shed the baby weight, falling off a touch. The Australian rapper felt compelled to put everybody in their place though, laughing off her critics with the caption.

This is just one of many posts that Iggy has shared since revealing to the world that she had given birth to a baby boy with Playboi Carti.

