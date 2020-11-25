An enigmatic tweet by Playboi Carti has Iggy Azalea feeling a bit out of sorts. The two rappers were reportedly dating for some time, and earlier this year they welcomed a child together, a baby boy named Onyx. The private couple rarely, if ever, spoke to or about one another, but when they decided to split, Iggy confirmed the rumors that she was a single woman. Still, she refrained from saying Carti's name, so it came as a surprise when Iggy retweeted her ex after he wrote, "I told da bit shut up! My son crying." Iggy wrote him back, "Did you?"

She followed it up with tweets saying she had "zero clue" and was "confused as f*ck," but it doesn't look like Iggy got all that she needed off of her chest. People were tweeting her rude comments and the rapper called out her critics. "Why I gotta log on and see my name dragged in dirt over a random cryptic ass tweet, that hasn’t got sh*t to do with me!" she said. "For WHAT!? I mind my business. I hope your Mac & cheese burns in the oven on Thursday. Night!"

She added, "And yes, I’m pissed the f*ck off. As I should be. As you would be." Meanwhile, Playboi Carti has been teasing the release of his phantom album Whole Lotta Red.



Twitter