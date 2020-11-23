Playboi Carti may be reserving the fourth quarter as his own because, months after he initially teased the release of his new album Whole Lotta Red by tweeting ". MoNDaY", he's finally coming through with an update regarding the album.

It may have taken eight months but, after his new interview with GQ dropped, Playboi Carti seemingly decided to get back in the game, revealing that he turned in his new album for the label to get everything cleared.

With that said, fans are beginning to voice their overwhelming excitement over the album, getting the rapper's name trending on Twitter mere minutes after the announcement was made.

All of the big Hip-Hop Twitter accounts are chiming in, and fans of the vampiric artist are going crazy with this news.

This is the first big Playboi Carti announcement since the release of "@ MEH" in April. The song seemed to be kicking off the rollout to Carti's new album but, after a series of leaks and other undetermined issues slowed things down, it looks like he's finally ready to bless the world.

Whole Lotta Red has been one of the most anticipated new albums in recent years. Do you think he'll release it before the end of the year? Or will he compete with Drake in January 2021?