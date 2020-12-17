Joselyn Cano, a well-known Instagram model who has been dubbed the "Mexican Kim Kardashian", reportedly passed away this month during a Brazilian butt lift surgery, which was seemingly confirmed by Lira Galore.

"Omg Joselyn Cano died in Colombia getting surgery," tweeted Galore, also an Instagram model. "That’s wild."

According to Daily Mail, Cano passed away during a surgical procedure on December 7. Her family has not confirmed her passing, but there was supposedly live-streamed footage from her funeral that was uploaded to YouTube. Cano was reportedly 29-years-old at the time of her death.

The Newport Beach resident was widely known as the "Mexican Kim Kardashian" because of her similar appearance to the reality star. She had reportedly undergone several surgeries to look even more like the star, specifically on her body.

Cano's death remains unconfirmed, but the model generally updates her social media accounts weekly. There has been no social activity from her since December 7, which reinforces the rumors.

Joselyn Cano was followed by Blac Chyna, Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, and nearly thirteen million other people. Rest in peace.

