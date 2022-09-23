Ice Spice seems to have blown up practically overnight, thanks in part to a viral TikTok track called "Munch (Feelin' U)" and co-signs from names like Drake and Joe Budden. The 22-year-old recording artist has been all over the place in recent weeks, even chatting with Genius about her first time connecting with Champagne Papi.

"When Drake DM'd me, I did not really expect that," Spice said of the message she received from the 35-year-old hyping up her breakout single and another freestyle. "I had just landed in L.A. for my Genius Open Mic for 'Munch," and he was actually like 'Yo, 'Munch' is hard and your 'On the Radar' freestyle is hard.'"





The rising star admitted her initial reaction was something along the lines of "Damn, that's crazy because I'm really in L.A. about to shoot the Open Mic."

Not long after Spice shared her co-sign from Drizzy with the world, the two were spotted together in Toronto at a concert. She also spoke about that moment, saying, "Linking up with him was so cool. Like, he's mad nice and respectful. We went to OVO Fest."

"It was exciting because it was like his first time performing in Toronto, I think in like a couple of years. So it was just a movie, everybody was excited. The energy was high. Nicki [Minaj] performed, it was lit. [Lil] Wayne did his thing. That shit was crazy."





Interestingly enough, as Ice Spice has continued to blow up even further, internet sleuths realized that the father of one has since unfollowed the New York native, though it remains unknown exactly why at this time.

Check out the "No Clarity" artist's interview with Genius below.