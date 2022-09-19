You thought he was feeling you?

According to a post from Daily Loud, 35-year-old Drake has unfollowed rising Bronx rap star Ice Spice on Instagram after previously co-signing her breakout single and even attending a concert in his hometown of Toronto with the 22-year-old.

If you're not familiar, the drill artist has been making music for some time now, though it wasn't until earlier this summer when her "Munch (Feelin' U)" single blew up and sent her status skyrocketing. It remains to be a popular sound on platforms like TikTok and has even received airplay from Drizzy on his radio show (and not to mention a recent shoutout from Joe Budden on his podcast).

After Champagne Papi showed her love, Spice shared the receipts on her Instagram feed, as well as some clips from her time in the 6ix on her Story. Just a few weeks later, the New Yorker returned to Canada to perform at Rolling Loud Toronto, where she twerked away for enthused fans in the audience.





The "No Clarity" artist has been booked and busy as of late, but unfortunately found herself caught up in some drama after being called out by a promoter for allegedly dropping out of a tour with B-Lovee because she and her team felt as though her status has risen above his.

It remains unclear exactly what led Drake to unfollow Ice Spice. Just six weeks ago, when he DM'd her with a compliment, the screenshot shared on her feed confirmed that "[they] follow each other on Instagram," but that's obviously since changed.





Read more about who Ice Spice is here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.