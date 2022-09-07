It was less than a month ago that 22-year-old Fordham Bronx native Ice Spice (whose real name has yet to be revealed to the masses) delivered her breakout single, "Munch (Feelin' U)," earning the drill rapper not only a coveted co-sign from Drake, but also a spot touring alongside B-Lovee throughout North America over the next two months.

While her success seems suspiciously sudden to some, the rising star has actually been releasing music for about a year now. While chatting with Audiomack, she shut down rumours about her being an industry plant, saying, "I know what it took to get me here, and I know how much work I’m putting in… I truly feel like they know I’m not a plant. I think they just say stuff like that ‘cause they’re mad that I’m going up faster than their fav."

The world of music may be relatively new to her, but Spice has always felt a burning desire to achieve fame and fortune. "I feel like I always wanted to be a star, or just like famous, in some way," she told Converse and Footlocker during a promotional shoot back in June.

Image provided to HNHH by artist, photo credit: Trinecia

Now that she's been spotted partying with Drizzy and has gained hundreds of thousands of IG followers in a matter of just a few months, we suggest you take some time to get to know Ice below, before she blows up further and becomes one of the biggest names in the Bronx's drill game.

Before she started dropping singles, the "Euphoric" artist shared videos of her spitting on Triller and TikTok, seemingly just for fun. She later realized her talent and began taking herself seriously. Even now, the 22-year-old continues to post on the app – mostly twerking videos or fun clips with friends.

















By November of 2021, Spice delivered her debut music video, "No Clarity," which was followed by a few months-long social media hiatus.

After some time off, the breakout star returned, more prepared than ever to make all her dreams come true. In April of 2022 she shared her music video for "Name of Love," and that same month, "Love Cycle" rapper Toosii invited Spice on stage for her first-ever performance, which she carried out with total confidence.





In May, Ice kept things rolling with yet another visual – this one for "Euphoric" – as well as an appearance at On the Radar Radio, where she pulled out an impressive freestyle.

After killing her first performance at Toosii's show, she went on to grace more stages this summer, clearly growing as a performer with each and every one.





As we mentioned earlier, Ice Spice chatted with Converse x Footlocker back in June. "I started making music seriously last year. I feel the most creative when I’m at home, probably listening to beats, or watching music videos," she revealed, also offering an explanation as to why she believes fans should listen to her music.





The first half of the summer was certainly hot for the rap diva, but it was the month of August when things really got interesting. After catching Champagne Papi's ear with "Munch (Feelin' U)," she took a trip to the 6ix to attend a concert alongside Drake, causing a serious stir online.





Most recently, Spice shared the exciting news that she'll be headed out on tour with B-Lovee later this month, hitting up 10 cities across North America throughout September and October – check out the full list of dates below, and let us know if you're a fan of the "Be a Lady" artist in the comments.



