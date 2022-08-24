Rising New York rapper Ice Spice is moving on up in the world.

Not only did she receive a coveted co-sign from 35-year-old Drake after sharing her "Munch (Feelin' U)" song and music video earlier this month, but now, she's also been spotted partying with the 6ix God in Toronto.

Drake attends the 2019 Billboard Music Awards -- Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Recently, cameras caught footage of the 22-year-old "Name of Love" artist kicking it a the front of a crowd with the Scorpion hitmaker, who was clearly enjoying himself as he danced and sang along to the performance playing out in front of them at the Budweiser stage.

While they didn't seem to be getting up close and personal at the event, Spice celebrated her arrival in Canada with a video on Instagram that saw her walking off a private jet, wearing a double denim outfit and rocking her signature ginger curls.





After @theneighborhood talk reposted the videos, fans were quick to share their lack of surprise at the link-up, especially after Drizzy praised her so heavily, even playing her new tracks on his radio show.

"That 'Munch' and your 'On The Radar' freestyle hard [as f*ck]," the most-Shazammed artist of all time wrote to the New Yorker. "Imma play em on our radio show."

In other news, earlier this summer Drake raised eyebrows after paparazzi snapped photos of him yachting with 20-year-old influencer Suede Brooks – read more about that here, and let us know what you think about Ice Spice's music in the comments below.