Drake is out here living his best life. The rapper is fresh off of the release of his latest body of work, Honestly, Nevermindand he's celebrating his success during his recent trip to Europe. Though there were rumors that things got tense between Drake's camp and Swedish police, Drizzy and co. proved that they're in good spirits on their IG Story.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

This week, the rapper has documented his trip to Saint-Tropez with the gang but it appears that he's also been spending time with a budding star in her own right, 20-year-old YouTuber Suede Brooks. Dating rumors began flying after Brooks was spotted on a yacht with the 6ix God, though it seems largely based on assumptions.

A source close to the situation told ET that the two have been "yacht-hopping" together across St-Tropez. However, they didn't confirm whether the two were actually together.

"They're having fun together. They are sweet, whispering in each other's ears and laughing," the source said. "Their friends think they make a cute couple and have been rooting for them to hang out more."

Suede Brooks nor Drake have commented on the rumors but the former did drop clues on Instagram that she is in St-Tropez. It didn't take long for Internet sleuths to put two-and-two together before the source chimed in on the rumors.

