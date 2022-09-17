If you're still asking yourself, "Who is Ice Spice?" you'd do well to catch up on the 22-year-old quick, as her career is only beginning to take off but she's already blowing up on TikTok, releasing songs with B-Lovee, Skillibeng, and J.I the Prince of N.Y, as well as earning co-signs from huge names in the entertainment industry like Drake and now, Joe Budden.

Drizzy showed big love to the Bronx-born recording artist earlier this summer, playing some of her tracks on his beloved radio show and sending her a DM to share the good news.

Joe Budden in 2013 -- Brian Ach/Getty Images

As she continues to grow her fanbase, Spice has been hit with allegations of cancelling an upcoming tour after increasing her booking fee due to her sudden rise in fame, though she's consistently denied the rumours.

Despite the drama that's come up, listeners have been drawn to the New Yorker's breakout single, "Munch (Feelin' U)," mostly due to the incredibly catchy hook that had even The Joe Budden Podcast host singing along during a recent episode.

"Oh, you thought I was feeling you?" he asked his co-hosts with some serious attitude in his voice. "That n*gga's a munch / N*gga a eater he ate it for lunch," the 42-year-old went on with a smile, earning some snickers from his friends.

After an awkward silence, it was pointed out that Budden "said that a little too spicy" for their comfort. "I like that song," he defended himself, "and I like her," he added of Ice Spice.

"Ok, the song is alright," the East Harlem native's friend agreed. "That song's better than alright, the podcast host insisted. "Oh you thought I was feeling you?!" he asked again with extra emphasis.

Check out the music video for "Munch (Feelin' U)" below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.