Of the many couples in hip-hop, Cardi B and Offset have established themselves as one of the most stylish – particularly this weekend when they hosted a Fashion Night Out party in New York City to celebrate their friend Tokyo Stylez's birthday.

As Bossip reports, the big event went down on Saturday (September 17) evening. The mother of two donned a curve-hugging red and white dress complete with tassels draping around her hips. Her sleek black hair was worn straight down her back, and she flexed her status as Creative Director in Residence at Playboy with a massive iced-out bunny chain around her neck.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

For his part, the Migos member rocked a pair of orange pants under a beige button-up cardigan complete with a collection of quirky daises across it. He had countless chains strewn around his neck and wore black rectangular sunglasses to protect his eyes from all those paparazzi camera flashes.

Other stars in attendance at the party included rising rapper Ice Spice – best known for her catchy breakout single "Munch (Feelin' U)" – who has been wrapped in some controversy of her own lately after being hit with "industry plant" accusations and reportedly dropping out of a tour with B-Lovee due to her price going up.

Caleb McLaughlin and Ice Spice attend Cardi B Hosts Fashion Night Out -- Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Cardi's sister Hennessy Carolina was also at the function. Her outfit of the night consisted of a matching black Dolce & Gabanna two-piece set, and much like the Invasion of Privacy rapper, HC sported a massive chain, though hers was of the popular cartoon character Hello Kitty.

Carmelo Anthony, Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin, and Meek Mill were also turning up in celebration of Tokyo Stylez last night. Check out more photos below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

Carmelo Anthony attends Cardi B Hosts Fashion Night Out -- Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Meek Mill attends Cardi B Hosts Fashion Night Out -- Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

[Via]