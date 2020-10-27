The co-chair to former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign is calling foul on Ice Cube's recent comments. The rapper has been embroiled in political controversy after he received a shout out from the Republican Party for working with the Trump administration for his "Contract With Black America," however, Ice Cube cut the tomfoolery rather quickly when he let it be known he doesn't endorse President Trump. Still, photoshopped images of him and 50 Centwearing Make America Great Again" hats circulated on the internet, and no matter how many times the N.W.A. star tells the world that he doesn't side with either political party, his name is still dragged into the election mess.

View this post on Instagram #CWBA #contractwithblackamerica A post shared by Ice Cube (@icecube) on Oct 11, 2020 at 9:17am PDT

According to Ice Cube, both Trump and Biden's campaigns reached out to him about his "Contract With Black America." However, Cube stated that Trump's people wanted to speak about it immediately while Biden's camp wanted to wait until after the election. Rep. Cedric Richmond, the co-chair of Biden's campaign, bit back at that remark, stating that what Cube said wasn't true.

"I like the fact that Ice Cube is getting engaged in policy. I think that is a good thing, however, once you embark on getting into it, one, you have to be truthful, but two, you have an obligation, I think, to see it through and to be thorough with it," Richmond said while on SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show.

"Our plan is very thorough. I won't say he has a skeleton plan, but he has an outline of things, he has an outline of things that should be done. It's not as comprehensive as our plan. And so that's what we told him, and the offer to stay engaged was not, 'we'll talk to you after the election.' It went like this: 'Here's my cell number, anything else you want to talk about on this plan or anything you think, you know, we need to talk about further, just pick up the phone and call.'"

He went on to say that he doesn't think that it's a bad thing that Cube gave Trump's camp his "Contract With Black America" and he doesn't believe that the rapper is endorsing the President. Richmond did point out that Trump's plan had changes and policies that were symbolic, like making Juneteenth a national holiday, but it didn't answer the question of how America would dismantle systemic racism. You can listen to the discussion here.